Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

