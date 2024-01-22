Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.21% of Albemarle worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.20. 2,390,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,941. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.