Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.20. 2,390,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,941. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

