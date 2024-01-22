Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.85

Aion (AION) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $147.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00131375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023584 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.