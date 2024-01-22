Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 28,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 138,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday.

Afya Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Afya by 160.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

