aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $414.15 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, aelf has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $414.15 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,620,068 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.