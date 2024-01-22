Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 30.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $757.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.26. The company has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

