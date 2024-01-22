Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exponent by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Exponent by 20.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exponent by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Exponent by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Down 0.1 %

Exponent stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

