Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Saia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Saia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $450.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.49. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.87 and a fifty-two week high of $461.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

