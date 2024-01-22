Advisor OS LLC Purchases 860 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of IBM opened at $172.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

