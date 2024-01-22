Advisor OS LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

