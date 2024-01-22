Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $523.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.29 and its 200 day moving average is $490.37. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

