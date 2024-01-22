Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

ABT opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.