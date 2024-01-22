Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %
ABT opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
