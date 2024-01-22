Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $245.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

