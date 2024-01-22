Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 64.7% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 237,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 93,433 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rollins by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rollins by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,471,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Rollins by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

Rollins stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.