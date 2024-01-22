Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

