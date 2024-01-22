Advisor OS LLC Has $497,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

