Advisor OS LLC Has $497,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMG opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

