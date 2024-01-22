Advisor OS LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.48 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

