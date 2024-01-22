Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.6 %

ANSYS stock opened at $338.98 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.79 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

