Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 588,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after buying an additional 86,874 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

