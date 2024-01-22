Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

