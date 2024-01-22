Advisor OS LLC Acquires 275 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

