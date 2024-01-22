Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

