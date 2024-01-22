Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $174.30 and last traded at $174.30, with a volume of 2458568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $278.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

