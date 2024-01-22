Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $174.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

