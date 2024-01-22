Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Financial Review

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Orbital Tracking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.31 billion N/A $743.92 million $0.29 21.62 Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.50 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -1.20

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Info Service Public and Orbital Tracking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.80% 34.68% 8.86% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Orbital Tracking on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks. The company also distributes handsets, as well as cash cards; and electronic money and electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; distributes internet equipment; publishes telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides training and online advertising services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

