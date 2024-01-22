ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 1,030,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,857. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,104,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

