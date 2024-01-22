Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.31. 301,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,011,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Trading Up 10.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

