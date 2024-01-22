Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,508 shares of company stock valued at $942,256. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Accolade by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accolade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

