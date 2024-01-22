Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $77.72 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $77.72 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018536 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.86 or 1.00176984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011521 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00206307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09044564 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,386,365.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.