AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $165.06. 2,841,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The company has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.