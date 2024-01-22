7,605 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $280.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.64. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.