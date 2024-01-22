66,667 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Bought by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 0.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.11. 544,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

