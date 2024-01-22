4,740 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Read More
