4,740 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $11.89 on Monday, reaching $529.20. 491,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.60 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.24 and a 200 day moving average of $482.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.