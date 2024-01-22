42-coin (42) Price Reaches $33,660.82 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $13.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $33,660.82 or 0.80716856 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00168383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002468 BTC.

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

