3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in 3M by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 102,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.09. 721,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

