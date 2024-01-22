3,295 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJT stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.