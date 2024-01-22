2,774 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Bought by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000.

IGHG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,071 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

