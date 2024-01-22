181,854 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,118,000. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.99. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

