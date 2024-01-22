17,221 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

IPG stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

