1,675 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $631.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,998. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $632.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

