10,579 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBHY. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,009,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

BBHY opened at $45.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

