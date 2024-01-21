Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.