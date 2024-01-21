Zcash (ZEC) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Zcash has a total market cap of $385.80 million and approximately $56.90 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $23.63 or 0.00056578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

