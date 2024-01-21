Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

