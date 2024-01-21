Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.29.

Workday stock opened at $289.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $290.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.29, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Workday by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

