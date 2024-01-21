WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 43,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

