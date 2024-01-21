Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.20 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Get Wipro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.