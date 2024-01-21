Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.54 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

